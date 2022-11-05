J. Prince And Drake Eulogize Takeoff In Separate Statements

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The culture is still feeling the tragic loss of Takeoff. Drake and J. Prince have eulogized the fallen rapper in separate statements.

Pricne, the Rap-A-Lot Records mogul, has publicly spoken about the Migos MC and shared his condolences regarding his passing. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”

As one of Houston’s most influential personalities he took issue with this happening on his home turf. “This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city,” he continued. “This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black on Black killing.”

Takeoff and Quavo were spotted hanging with his son earlier that day so J. Prince made sure to clear the rumors up as well. “They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” he wrote. “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit.”

Drake also took the time out to honor and eulogize his friend and “Versace” collaborator on his most recent episode of Table For One on SiriusXM. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time” he opened. “And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

You can listen to Drake’s full statement below.

The post J. Prince And Drake Eulogize Takeoff In Separate Statements appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

J. Prince And Drake Eulogize Takeoff In Separate Statements was originally published on hiphopwired.com