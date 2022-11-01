Details are scarce, but multiple outlets have reported the sad news that Takeoff, from the popular rap group Migos, has passed away. He was 28 years old.

SEE: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022

According to early reports, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Houston, Texas along with fellow Migos member Quavo. The pair were reportedly attending a dice game when a confrontation occurred. The situation escalated and gunfire erupted.

A video quickly began to circulate online which claims to show Takeoff on the ground after being struck by bullets.

**WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE***

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It has also been reported that Quavo was also struck during the shooting, but confirmation is still underway. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Via Twitter, the Houston Police Department made a post appearing to reference the incident.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

READ MORE:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Breaking: Migos Rapper Takeoff Reportedly Shot And Killed In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com