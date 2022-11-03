Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel In Houston After Takeoff’s Death

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After the untimely passing of Migo’s rapper, Takeoff, Coach Prime has banned his Jackson State University football team from leaving the hotel in Houston.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That’s our rappers,” Sanders said, “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So that eliminates all of y’all leaving that hotel. Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley.

“I don’t want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you’re valuable to us,” he said. “Let’s think about that. Let’s pray for the families.”

Coach Prime says family members and friends who want to see players will have to visit the team’s hotel. The Jackson State Tigers are set to play Texas Southern Tigers in Houston this Saturday (Nov. 5).

