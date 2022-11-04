White House Mourns Takeoff’s Death, Condemns Gun Violence: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Nov. 1, The White House released a statement following the tragic death of rapper Takeoff. The star, who was one-third of the popular rap trio Migos, was fatally shot after an argument broke out at a bowling alley and billiards hall in Houston early Tuesday morning.

“Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America…Last night in Houston, award-winning recording artist Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, lost his life at 28 years old, and two others were injured,” the Biden Administration’s said, noting how 14 people were also recently injured in Chicago due to senseless “gunfire.”

“In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.”

The Biden Administration promises to “reduce gun violence”

The Biden Administration ended its statement with a plea for gun reform, calling the issue of gun violence “an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone.”

“Enough is enough…President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” officials added. “It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose.”

Police in Houston are desperately searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for Takeoff’s death. Police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the events leading up to the rapper’s shooting.

On Tuesday, Takeoff was with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo when the fatal incident occurred. TMZ reported that the rap duo was playing dice at a private party held at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when an argument erupted, resulting in gunfire. Takeoff, 28, was shot near or around the head when shots broke out.

According to a few employees, the chaotic shooting occurred after a large group of people gathered outside the front door of the establishment. “It led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Sgt. Michael Arrington of Houston’s homicide division said, according to CNN.

Houston police say witnesses were mum on details following Takeoff’s shooting

A 911 call received at 2:34 a.m. reported a shooting in progress. Shortly after, officials arrived at the scene to find Takeoff dead on the third level of the establishment, just outside the front door. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that there were “roughly 40 people at the event,” but many fled after the gunfire erupted.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Arrington added. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

A 23-year-old man and a woman, 24, were also injured during the shooting. Although the status of their injuries remains unclear, the sergeant said that both victims were “going to be okay” CNN noted.

Investigators believe the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s murder were possibly in their 20s. Finner said at least two guns were discharged during the tragic incident. “Police are in the process of tracing shell casings and reviewing surveillance footage,” reports noted.

“Mark my words,” Finner said. “This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department – we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody.”

Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap trio Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset. The Grammy-nominated rappers came together as a group in 2008, selling multi-platinum hits like 2013’s “Versace” and 2016’s “Bad and Boujee.” The latter would earn the rap trio a number-one spot on the Billboard chart.

In 2018, the Atlanta native released his debut solo album “The Last Rocket.” Earlier this week, Takeoff celebrated his new single “Messy” alongside his uncle Quavo.

White House Mourns Takeoff's Death, Condemns Gun Violence: 'Enough Is Enough' appeared first on NewsOne.

