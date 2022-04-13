Monica Claps Back At Viral Tweet About Her Visiting C-Murder

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Monica’s alter ego Goonica made a brief appearance to address a viral tweet about her relationship with 51-year-old incarcerated rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder after visiting him in prison last week.

“Y’all not gone trigger me on a Sunday! Tune into these CMT Awards tomorrow and stay out my MF business lol,” she commented on a Neighborhood Talk post featuring a screenshot of the tweet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SEE: Monica Denise Rocks An Edgy Rick Owens Look At The CMT Music Awards

The 41-year-old singer was all smiles with her longtime love in photos from the intimate meeting that surfaced on social media. In the pics, Monica is standing in front of Murder (real name Corey Miller) as he embraces her from behind.

In another shot, he seems to lean into her back as she poses and smiles.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The NOLA legend is currently serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana for the alleged murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002.

C-Murder was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009 over the 2002 incident. However, several years ago, a witness who said he saw C-Murder fire the gun recanted his testimony.

Monica and C-Murder dated when the singer was a teenager, eventually calling things quits until after Monica called off her marriage to Shannon Brown in 2019.

In 2021, the “Angel Of Mine” singer rallied to get Kim Kardashian involved with C-Murder’s legal case after rekindling their connection.

While everyone was buzzing over Monica’s C-Murder canoodling, she was preparing to perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards–Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.

Hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini, the star-studded show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville tonight for the very first time on CBS, which will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Hot Spot: C-Murder Lawyers Up With Ben Crump In Attempt To Get Free [WATCH]

Master P Apologizes To Monica After Their Instagram Beef Over C-Murder

Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder, Says He’s Pulling Financial Support

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE