C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case

C-Murder has been denied the opportunity for a retrial with his conviction for the 2002 killing of teenager Stevie Thomas in a New Orleans nightclub The Advocate and the Associated Press confirm.

Two eyewitnesses, Kenneth Jordan and Darnell Jordan recanted their testimonies last year from previous trials, claiming that they did not see C-Murder (real name Corey Miller) shoot the 16-year-old Thomas. “I know the individual that I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller,” Jordan wrote in a sworn statement. He also alleged in his affidavit that detectives pressured him to lie under oath to witnessing Miller commit the shooting and was threatened with criminal charges if he did not do so.

Per The Advocate, the judge ruled that Jordan’s recantations “weren’t credible” and that Miller, 47, “did not meet the burden of proof for post-conviction relief.”

Brandon Caldwell Posted 23 hours ago

