Master P Apologizes To Monica After Their Instagram Beef Over C-Murder

Master P is PEEVED with his incarcerated brother C-Murder for sending Monica and Kim Kardashian public praise after the ladies announced efforts to reverse his murder conviction and he sent clear shots at Monica for allegedly being ‘fake’.

In a 7-minute video, P, whose real name is Percy Miller, alleged his brother has put his friends over his family and the frustration has been going on for years. Miller stated that C-Murder was quick to send love to Kardashian and his ex-girlfriend Monica but not his family and calling him “ungrateful.

“I’m not going through that no more for ungrateful people. I’m an ATM, I get it. That’s what I am. I’m an ATM and I’m a square ‘cause I’m not in the hood. I’m only not in the hood because I did the right thing.”

In the rant, Master P specifically called out Monica for jumping in the forefront of C-Murder’s release (and heart) only AFTER getting divorced. Percy seems to take issue with his brother renewing his relationship with the singer because he feels like she wasn’t a REAL ride-or-die.

“You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I’m thinking like, that’s your ride or die? That’s cool. If that’s the way you feel.”

When Monica caught wind of Percy Miller’s message the GOON jumped out. Monica responded back with a little attitude and she didn’t mince words.

“I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me!” Monica said in the comment section of Master P’s video. “I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! He’s never not (been) able to hit me, my mother or brother, and get what he needs! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”

In a final word, Master P responds to Monica, pointing out that she was married TWICE since his brother was in jail. Does that sound like a ride-or-die to y’all???

“Speaking the truth is not being disrespectful, it’s just reality. @monicadenise I don’t know you and I ain’t trying to get to know you, just for the record. You stated you have been on C’s visiting list since Parish, that’s over 18 years and how long have you known KimK, you just now got your bff to send out a tweet. I guess better now than never.. and you’ve been married twice during that time.. so you are his ride or die. You or any other woman don’t have to prove y’all loyalty to our family, if y’all agenda is real and it’s to help get him out then do it and stop talking.”

Master P told Monica “I don’t know you and I ain’t tryin get to know you” 😩 pic.twitter.com/3D4d2VUaYc — orange moon 🦂 (@_ItsPlatinum_) August 22, 2020

Percy has since offered up an apology to Monica for dragging her into his beef with his brother.

“We’re doing too much positive to have to deal with the negative. I have no beef with @monicadenise She got caught up into some family drama that we have to fix and I am man enough to admit that. No family is perfect, we all go through turmoil but with God all things are possible. I love my brother and can’t wait till he get home. We can’t allow the devil to steal our joy. We are bigger than this! @silkktheshocker @cmurder #RIPBigMama”

