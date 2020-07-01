Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

While Snoop shared that he and Dr. Dre have been recently reunited, that’s not the case for all the duos in this iconic producer’s life.

According to The Blast, Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, filed for divorce today.

In documents filed to the Los Angeles County Court, Young cited irreconcilable differences.

The couple shares two children, a son Truice and a daughter Truly. Both children are adults so the estranged couple won’t have to deal with child support issues.

What they do have to discuss is how to split Dr. Dre’s $800 million fortune.

According to TMZ, sources close to Nicole claim that the couple does not have a prenup.

Young, who is represented by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, is asking the court to award her with spousal support.

Young was formerly married to NBA player Sedale Threatt and currently works as a lawyer herself. There is no indication that her filing was sparked by a specific incident or if they have grown apart from one another over time.

Things appeared to be all good two years ago when the couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary by chartering a private helicopter to see the musical Hamilton.

Dr. Dre has yet to respond to the divorce but The Blast believes the matter will be settled privately out of court.

Dr. Dre and Young married in 1996, the same year he left Death Row Records to start his own label Aftermath Entertainment.

Dr. Dre has five other children from other relationships, including Curtis Young, La Tanya Danielle Young, Tyra Young, Marcel Young, and Andre Young Jr., who died of a drug overdose in 2008.

The couple has amassed several homes throughout their marriage, including one in Malibu, CA, and one in Los Angeles Valley.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

