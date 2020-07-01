August Alsina Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Says Will Smith Gave Him His Blessing [WATCH]

After years of speculation, August Alsina is coming clean about his relationship with Jada-Pinkett Smith. In an hour-long interview August filmed with “The Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee, Alsina said all the guessing games about the true nature of his and Pinkett-Smith’s relationship cost him a lot — both personally and professionally. He also discussed his docu-series and wanting to be a voice for people in the world by exposing himself.

In the interview, Alsina spoke about wanting to be his authentic self and not live in fear. He spoke about how his sister never being able to live without fear pushed him to want to live life to the fullest.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the interview (besides his hair) had to be when August opened up about his dealings with the Smith family. Yee raised the question to Alsina noting how his song “Nunya” led to people believing, ‘Okay August is dating Jada Pinkett-Smith’ before asking point-blank:

“So what was the real situation with Jada Pinkett-Smith because I don’t know if you were pursuing her or if you guys had just a close family-type relationship and I would love for you to shed light on that.”

“Here’s what I’ll say,” August responded. “People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I’m not okay with is my character being in question. When certain things are questionable that I know is not me, or that I know I haven’t done, contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a trouble maker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous and I also don’t think it’s ever-important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, it’s very different, because as I said there are so many people side-eyeing me and looking at me questionable about it. I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it, and I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth, but I’ve done nothing wrong.”

After establishing that he isn’t the person people believed him to be by potentially interfering in a marriage, he expressed his love for the Smith family, saying, “I love those people. Literally — like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people. When something starts affecting my life and not only affecting my life but affecting my wellness, my well-being and also starts to block my heart. My heart space is blocked. I don’t really have a choice but to express my truth.”

His truth, he says, is that with Will’s blessing, he deeply loved Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” August described. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times, and it not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person. I experienced that and know what that feels like, and some people never experience that in this lifetime, so I know that I am completely blessed. This conversation is difficult because there’s so much that people don’t understand, but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth and stand on my ten with anything that may come along with it.”

WOW. That love Jada put on him sounds pretty powerful.

Angela Yee also asked August if he felt disappointed that Jada never addressed it, considering he lost out on a lot of opportunities, but he refused to place any blame.

“I really can’t even… I never can get into the thought of that, because I’m only responsible for myself right?” August responded. “I’m only responsible for what I do. When I’m repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me, I have to address it. I just always stayed silent because I never wanted to be the person to cause confusion.”

There you have it. Do you think that Will or Jada will respond to August’s interview? Do you think people will accept his admission and not think badly about him? What do you think the public’s response will be.

Update: A rep for Jada Pinkett Smith told Page Six Alsina’s remarks about her are “Absolutely not true!!”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

