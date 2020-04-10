Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services On 4/20

It’s shaping up to be a 4/20 to remember in more ways than one.

On Thursday (April 9), Entertainment One announced Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic, will be available for digital consumption on all streaming services on April 20.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related — where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” Chris Taylor, global president of music and live at Entertainment One said in a statement. “Working with the Death Row catalog is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

Released 28 years ago on December 15, 1992, The Chronic features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Lady of Rage, D.O.C, RBX and more.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

