Growth: Despite Their Tumultuous Past, Pepa Attended Ex-Husband Treach And Longtime Girlfriend Cicely Evans’ Wedding

Naughty by Nature rapper Treach (born Anthony Criss) and his longtime love, Cicely Evans, tied the knot on Sunday in New Jersey. Out of all of the guests who attended their nuptials, including Ice-T with wife Coco and Queen Latifah, one attendee who certainly stood out was Treach’s ex-wife, rapper Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa.

She showed up to support the couple, as well as her daughter with Treach, Growing Up Hip Hop star Egypt, who was in the wedding party. The star took photos with other famous guests and lauded the wedding as “beautiful.”

“Congratulations to cicely and treach on their nuptials,” she wrote on Instagram. “The wedding was beautiful. It’s always great to catch up with friends.”

The fact that she was invited and attended the wedding is a major sign of growth considering that Treach and Pepa have had a rocky relationship over the years. The two dated off and on for years before marrying in 1999. They ended up divorcing after she accused him of being physically abusive.

She also wrote a book called Let’s Talk About Pep, which was published in 2008. In it she detailed the type of violence she was subjected to in their relationship. Egypt coming across the book and reading the revelations in it was a part of she and Pepa’s storyline on Growing Up Hip Hop in 2017, and Treach slammed his ex on social media in 2017 over it.

“Somebody tell my ex-wife this old school rat your book is full of lies you press whore,” he wrote in all caps on Instagram. “You sold your soul to a hell hole & put my kids in the middle for ratings.”

Behind the scenes though, the exes were able to bury the hatchet and even embraced at his reception. Not many people could do it, especially with the allegations of behavior she claims he displayed (physical and sexual violence); but if they’re able to move on and make peace, that’s never a bad thing.

Cicely and Treach, who appeared previously on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy in 2014, have reportedly been an item for 13 years. According to TheJasmineBrand, they said “I do” and celebrated their love at the Waterside Reception Hall in North Bergen. During the ceremony, the couple also reportedly admitted that in the chaos of getting ready for the day, they left their wedding bands at home. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the wedding from being one to remember.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

