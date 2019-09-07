A woman 74 years old from Southern India recently became a mother for the first time and is also believed to have made history as the oldest woman to give birth.
Erramatti Mangayamma welcomed two baby girls via C-section on Thursday at a private hospital, according to The Times of India.
“Both the mother and babies are doing fine,” the doctor said. “Ten doctors worked for nine months to keep a close watch on her health. This is a medical miracle.”
74-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Twins was originally published on 92q.com