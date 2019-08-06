Here’s The One Line The Record Label Made Billy Ray Cyrus Take Off “Old Town Road”

Billy Ray Cyrus is known for being a legend in the world of country music–but more recently, he’s been making headlines for everything surrounding his contributions to Lil Nas X’s smash hit, “Old Town Road.”

Last week, the legendary musician did an interview with Taste Of Country, where he talked about how he discovered Lil Nas X, what he thought of “Old Town Road” the first time he heard it, why he decided to jump on the song, and more.

Beside the usual discussion surrounding the record breaking song, Billy Ray Cyrus also revealed some brand new information about his process when making his contribution. According to the Kentucky native, the writing process for his verse took only about “eight to ten minutes” for him to do in its entirety. Once he was finished putting pen to paper, the record label was mostly happy with it, except for one line.

“For some reason I thought it would be funny to say, ‘Baby’s got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana,’” the country singer revealed to Taste Of Country.“See? I thought it was funny. That song could’ve DONE something,” he continued as the hosts laughed.

The label ended up coming back to Billy with some simple notes about his verse: “everything but the marijuana.” In the end, after establishing that putting a line about weed in the song probably wouldn’t be their best move, somebody suggested that Billy say “Fendi sports bras” instead of “marijuana.”

“And I thought, well, it’s probably good, because I don’t know what that is,” Cyrus explained to the hosts.

Here’s how that section of Cyrus’ verse sounds today:

“Hat down, cross town, livin’ like a rockstar/

Spent a lot of money on my brand new guitar/

Baby’s got a habit: diamond rings and Fendi sports bras/

Ridin’ down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car”

And that’s how we ended up with the “Old Town Road” verse we know and love today.

As we all already know by now, Lil Nas X’s single has been breaking non-stop records, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the 18th week in a row, beating out “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, which ruled for 16 weeks each, in 2017 and 1995-96, respectively.

Would the song still be just as successful if Billy kept that line about marijuana in there? Who knows. But right now, it’s unstoppable.

Here’s The One Line The Record Label Made Billy Ray Cyrus Take Off “Old Town Road” was originally published on globalgrind.com

