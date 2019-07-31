EMG Santana Shot And Killed

Days after he celebrated being part of Slim Thug‘s KOTN tape on the single “Score,”Northside rapper EMG Santana has lost his life.

The rapper was found shot and killed Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Mangum. According to authorities, a fight broke out in the parking lot between the rapper and several other men before shots rang out.

Santana, real name Marlon Gomez, died at the scene.

“It’s a very dangerous situation when someone fires a gun in [those circumstances],” Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said in a news briefing.

Artists such as Slim, BeatKing and more began sharing their condolences on social media.

“This sh** crazy #Score is one of my favorite songs off KOTN we was going to shoot the video and turn up sh** sad AF My condolences to your fam and friends #RIPSANTANA,” Slim wrote on Instagram.

No suspects have been named in Santana’s death.

