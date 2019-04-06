Billy Ray Cyrus Hops On Remix Of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lil Nas X made headlines after his so-called “Country-Trap” single “Old Town Road” was struck from Billboard’s Country charts. To put a little sauce on the young man’s record, Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the remix and the results seem to be favorable.

The Blast reports:

Lil Nas X called in Billy Ray Cyrus for reinforcement after his song “Old Town Road” was removed from the Billboard charts because it apparently wasn’t country enough.

The rapper and the country music star hit the studio on Thursday to create the remix, and it’s a banger!

Lil Nas X shared behind-the-scenes footage showing Cyrus singing and playing his guitar while putting his signature country twang on the tune.

When “Old Town Road” got the snub from the Country charts, it made waves through the industry and caught the attention of Cyrus, who tweeted his support of the young artist. Making good on his word to show up for Lil Nas X, the remix for the track can be heard below some social media activity from the guys.

Old Town Road…. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

Classy act from Billy Ray Cyrus and not for nothing, he kind of bodied it.

It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need? — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

A few days passed and I went to the studio to do vocals.When I finished the pass, I whistled at the end of the song. Thats when the engineer stood up and said, “that shit is fire” We’re keeping that! Glad you gusys are diggin’ the tune, love seeing all your meme’s…. #OTR — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

Photo: Lil Nas X/Columbia Records

Billy Ray Cyrus Hops On Remix Of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted April 6, 2019

