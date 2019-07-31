Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Breaking Her ‘Billboard’ Record

Regardless of all the hate he’s gotten for being a Black artist with a hit country record in “Old Country Road” or for coming out as gay on World Pride Day, Lil Nas X continues to chug along with his career and has now officially dethroned Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” to claim the longest number 1 record on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

X’s “Old Country Road” has been the top song in the country for the past 17 weeks, ousting Mariah Carey’s Boyz II Men assisted hit and it’s 16 week record. And while some artists would be salty about losing that historic record, Mariah took to IG to congratulate the Atlanta artist on the accomplishment.

With a picture that shows Mariah passing the torch to X, Carey added a caption praising X for the achievement writing “Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to@BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

Luckily for everyone Mariah Carey doesn’t have fans cut from the same cloth as say those found in the MAGA crowd so we don’t expect too much outrage on social media from these developments.

Congrats to Lil Nas X for defying the odds and giving his haters a taste of humble pie.

O Posted July 31, 2019

