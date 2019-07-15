A pastor in Florida is thanking God that a robbery didn’t turn deadly inside his church. According to the NY Post, Pastor Brant Adams of Seminole Heights Baptist Church in Florida held a burglary suspect at gunpoint inside a church until police got there.

Adams said, “I said, ‘Dude, what are you doing? He wasn’t looking for a fight, which I thank the Lord for.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When Adams demanded the robber to get on the floor and stay away, he listened. Reports state that 49-year-old Miguel Otero-Rivera smashed a window of the church and tried to steal a laptop.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The pastor saw the robber as he walked out the food pantry.

SEE ALSO: Church In Michigan Pays Off Over 2 Million In Debt For Strangers

Adams said, “The simple message is: If you need help, ask for it. You don’t need to steal. If he would’ve just come to the back door and knocked … We would’ve given him some food.”

On a Facebook page, some church officials call Adam the “pistol-packing pastor.” Otero-Rivera was jailed and faces several charges.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pastor Held Armed Robber At Gunpoint Inside Church [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Related