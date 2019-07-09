Karlie Redd’s Rarely Seen Daughter Appeared On Love And Hip Hop Atlanta And She’s Her Mom’s Twin [VIDEO]

Karlie Redd may have been on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta since its inception in 2012, but it’s a rarity for fans to see her daughter, Jasmine. If you blinked, you may have missed Jasmine making her debut on the show back in 2015 where she spoke with her mother about the star’s relationship drama. Karlie also posted a photo of her daughter last January, but those types of images from the star are few and far between.

Since then though, Karlie has kept her out of the spotlight, and Jasmine has also chosen to steer clear from it as well, making her Instagram private. However, on Monday, Karlie’s daughter came out of hiding to appear on the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta to set folks straight for talking poorly about her mother. Fans of the show were giddy about her appearance because the rare sightings of Jasmine made her something like Bigfoot to LHHATL viewers, who get a glimpse at the rest of the cast’s kids on a regular basis.

While we first met her as a fresh-faced beauty coming home from college to visit with her mom years ago, this time around, Jasmine is older, she’s working, wearing a full face of makeup, and these days, she’s looking exactly like her mother. Looking exactly like the star doesn’t always come with perks though, because she told Karlie that she was taking a break from school because people had been confronting her with rumors about her mom:

When your mom is reality TV royalty, it doesn’t always come with its perks! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/HDmWpArxrh — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) July 9, 2019

In a later clip, which was quite melodramatic if we’re being honest, Karlie and Jasmine attend a mother-daughter event put on by Rasheeda Frost. While there, the women encounter Karlie’s former friend, Pooh, as well as her daughter. If you’ve been tuning in this season, you know Pooh has been running around telling everyone that Karlie participated in a threesome with her and her husband, Hiram, a story Karlie denies. Unfortunately, Karlie put her daughter in the middle of that situation by using the event as an opportunity to try and clear her name (wrong place, wrong time), and when Pooh tried to call her out, Jasmine let everyone know she was willing to go to war for her mom:

It was a lot, obviously.

Still, viewers were glad to see Jasmine had grown into such a beautiful young lady, a doppleganger for her mother, as well as a rider for her. See all of the reactions to her appearance by hitting the flip:

OMGGG, we finally get to see Karlie Redd’s daughter after like 20 seasons 🤗😂 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/nQ0j4RDP2P — Ebony Wynter 🇯🇲 (@Ebonyeshaaa) July 9, 2019

Karlie is finally having her daughter on the show tonight she’s so beautiful 😍😍😍 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/u6fEm6j1ig — TashaNash (@Tasha77789) July 9, 2019

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

