Lil Durk Fresh Out The Can, Links Up With Childhood Pastor

Lil Durk was able to post bond in his ongoing attempted murder case in Atlanta and has a little help from a mentor from his past. The Chicago rapper’s childhood pastor flew from the Windy City down to the A to support and guide his former mentee as he tries to maintain his freedom.

We’ve learned Durk’s going back to his roots by placing himself back under the wings of his pastor who presided over the church he attended as a kid in Chicago. The pastor — who’s like a second father to Durk — he flew from Chicago to Atlanta to vouch for the rapper at a recent hearing — plans to use his ATL connections to get Durk involved in the community.

Durk apparently plans to spend time at shelters and soup kitchens. We’re told he wants to get his hands dirty … just like he used to in Chicago with the guidance of his pastor. He’d mentor kids there but, for obvious reasons, Durk’s work in Chi-Town’s been put on hold given the serious charges.

As we reported … Durk posted $250k bond Friday after a judge agreed he’s not a flight risk. Dude was so ecstatic getting outta jail … he literally skipped all the way to his waiting SUV. Durk will have a curfew and have to wear an ankle monitor.

A February shooting at Atlanta dining establishment The Varsity was reportedly connected to Durk via surveillance video and he turned himself in almost a month ago.

