How ‘Makeup & Breakup’ Series Continues To Depict Real Life Relationships In Season 3 [VIDEO]

As we all know relationships have their high and low points. Through all those moments we’re all fighting for that one thing which is love.

The once YouTube hit series “Makeup & Breakup” has a new home at BET Digital and the cast as well as fans are truly excited about it.

For season 3, the storylines of Blake, Brooke, Laura, Kyle and the rest of that fine cast continue to explore their fickle relationships, the lies told and so much more that many of us can relate to.

We got a chance to catch up with some of the cast, Karmia Berry, who plays “Laura” and Shareef Moore, who plays “Kyle.” During the interview they shared what fans can expect from season 3, talked about dating in big cities and so much more.

Make sure you catch “Makeup & Breakup” on BET Digital every Monday and watch the full interview up top!

