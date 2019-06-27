CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyoncé’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Beyoncé has always been known for her iconic and versatile hairstyles whether it is weaves, braids, clip-ins, or lace fronts, but sometimes, just like us,  the Queen has to get rid of all the extras to give her natural tresses a little TLC.

The global superstar sat down with her mama, Tina Lawson for a routine trim, and Mama Tina was so astonished by her daughter’s super long hair that she captured the moment on Instagram. Tina reviving B’s dead ends is perfectly fitting, considering Tina used to own one of the most successful hair salon’s in Houston back in the day.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying,” she captioned the video. Tina is referring to Beyonce’s longtime stylist, Neal Farinah, who was the man behind all of Yonce’s “OTR II” hair stage looks.

In true mama/daughter fashion, you can hear Beyonce’s clear annoyance as her mom jokingly imitates her stylists voice. “Mom that’s really annoying. I mean, very annoying,” the mom of three can be heard saying in response to the antics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As of late, we have gotten to see a lot more of Beyonce’s curly tendrils. Farinah posted this photo of the 37-year-old rocking her coils and kinks for Jay-Z’s B-Sides concert at Webster Hall back in April.

SEE ALSO: Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go” During Dance Recital [VIDEO]

“SERVING ALL NATURAL CURLY HAIR :CHECKED,” he captioned the haute photo at the time.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Continue reading Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrity is a head full of healthy natural hair. Tia Mowry recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.” Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs. From Tia to Teyana Taylor, keep scrolling for more Black celebrity women showing off their natural tresses…

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyoncé’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Beyonce , tina lawson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close