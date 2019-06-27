Simon Childs’ life turned around after a woman who meant to publicly shame him, actually helped him secure the good Lord‘s increase.

It began when a woman decided she would out Childs, 21, who she discovered was asleep in a booth between his shifts at a McDonald’s in Fayette County, Georgia.

“In the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth, I go and tell and employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was “oh yeah, we know hee her, it’s ok” and I said “not really but whatever,” she wrote on Facebook.

Childs at the time was exhausted from the trials and tribulations of life. In between grieving the loss of his mother, he was also juggling fatherhood, as a caretaker to his young son.

“It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know?” Childs told WSB-TV.

Compassion > Criticism! A woman shamed a man on Facebook for sleeping at McDonald’s… but instead of making fun of him, people are helping that hard-working dad! https://t.co/UoWVoMYNz6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B9hCqGYBm6 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 25, 2019

But, instead of jumping in to shame him, people who saw the post instead decided to tap into their humanity and donated money, clothes and resources. Some even paid for a hotel room and diapers for Childs’ son. He has also received multiple job offers according to WSB-TV.

Childs said he was able to have a conversation with the woman who told him that she did not intend to him do him any harm.

Whether or not that’s accurate, it’s clear that the hand of provision was on his side.

“I’m not homeless now thanks to her,” he said.

After A Woman Shamed A Man For Sleeping In McDonald’s Between Shifts, His Surrounding Community Helped Him Get Back On His Feet was originally published on getuperica.com