Teyana Taylor Doesn’t Eat Vegetables And 9 Other Stars Who Don’t Consume Some Very Surprising Foods

If you think you need a super clean diet to work your way towards a body like Teyana Taylor’s, don’t even bother stressing yourself, sis. The 28-year-old singer and dancer made it clear that she doesn’t actually eat all that well, herself.
When asked by Us Weekly recently about what she’s eating and doing to stay in impeccable shape, the star said she isn’t eating kale and chomping down on Brussels sprouts.
“I don’t even eat vegetables!” she said. “On my own, I have a dance fitness program called fade2fit.com, so that’s the only workout I do. You can watch it and take it home, it’s all good.”
That, along with good genes doesn’t hurt. She previously told the publication she’s been buff since she was a kid.
“People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six-years-old, I had a little Buddha belly but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”
Not eating hearty veggies hasn’t hurt Teyana, and not eating other healthy, popular and just delicious foods hasn’t negatively impacted these nine other stars, from Zendaya to Michelle Obama. Keep scrolling to find out who’s not eating what…
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
While the actress said her former iconic character loved French food, as for her, not so much. “K-Dub does not really love French food. But OP? Loves. #Scandal.”
2. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Not only is Alicia Keys not a fan of a lot of makeup, she’s also said she’s not a fan of fast food.
“No fast food!” she told Ok! magazine. “I watched a documentary called Food Inc., and I can never eat fast food again. Watch it. You won’t either.”
3. OprahSource:Getty
The Queen of Talk loves her veggies, but it takes a lot for her, like a few other people on this list, to drink water.
“I don’t like water. I trick myself into drinking ginger-vanilla infused water.”
4. ZendayaSource:Getty
The Euphoria star told Harper’s Bazaar that she too isn’t a fan of water, despite the fact that her skin has maintained its flawlessness. She also doesn’t like coffee or soda.
“I don’t drink coffee; it doesn’t do anything for me,” she said. I don’t drink energy drinks or soda, either. And I hate water. I’m a juice drinker but not fancy-people juice. Like Tropicana or lemonade — not fancy.”
5. Michelle ObamaSource:Forum Photos
While the only FLOTUS we recognize is all about getting young people to be active and eat healthy, there is one particular vegetable she just can’t do.
“I know that I’m known for eating my vegetables, and there really isn’t much I don’t enjoy,” she told Food & Wine. “But I’m just not a fan of beets.”
6. Yung MiamiSource:Lourdes Sukari
City Girls star Caresha Brownlee emphatically stated last year that “I don’t drink water.”
“It ain’t no muthaf–king water in my fridge…I drink soda,” she added. “I drink these little smoothies or whatever the f–k this is. I don’t drink water.”
7. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
While you might love a good hazelnut spread, Chrissy Teigen thinks Nutella is pretty “stupid.”
“I have not been hacked I am just tired of Nutella and am proud to among the first #nutellatruthers” she wrote on Twitter.
“I think a lot of people actually think that the hazelnut is good for them, and they’re like oh, I’m so French, and just no,” she said. “It’s like, you’re eating chocolate in the morning. It’s like the mimosa of foods. You just want a drink in the morning, which is fine, but that’s what I have to say about Nutella.”
8. Ariana GrandeSource:WENN
The singer didn’t say that she hates bananas, but she did say she can’t eat them.
“I just discovered that I’m allergic to bananas,” she wrote on Twitter in 2011. “How bizarre is that??”
9. Shonda RhimesSource:Getty
The producer and writer, who is also from Chicago, made it clear that she isn’t touching anybody’s thin-crust pizza. She told Food & Wine she loves pizza from Chicago so much that she has it flown to her for the holidays.
“This is controversial, but I think thin-crust pizza is disgusting,” she said. “On Christmas Eve, I have deep-dish pizza flown in from Chicago. I like Aurelio’s, which is a thinner crust but still Chicago-style.”