Black Woman Allegedly Fired After Attack By White Man At McDonalds [Video]

All I can say is WOW! A video has gone viral of a young black woman being physically & verbally attacked by a white male customer at McDonalds in Florida that resulted in the woman allegedly being fired.

I watched the video probably like 20 times and was disgusted more and more each time I saw this man pull this woman over the counter by her shirt. Was the woman wrong in defending herself? You be the judge and check out the video below that has social media going insane!

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

 

Black Woman Allegedly Fired After Attack By White Man At McDonalds [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

