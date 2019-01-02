Black Woman Allegedly Fired After Attack By White Man At McDonalds [Video]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
All I can say is WOW! A video has gone viral of a young black woman being physically & verbally attacked by a white male customer at McDonalds in Florida that resulted in the woman allegedly being fired.
I watched the video probably like 20 times and was disgusted more and more each time I saw this man pull this woman over the counter by her shirt. Was the woman wrong in defending herself? You be the judge and check out the video below that has social media going insane!
EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
View this post on Instagram
This happened in a McDonalds in St PetersBurg Florida.. Notice he was never asked to leave, No even raised their voice.. The Black women is the most devalued human being on Earth..White Privilege and white Supremacy Told him he could demand she be fired after he attacked her!! 🤦 @chikesiaclemons got assaulted by policd for a "Verbal" disagreement with a waffle house employee.. Black Men We have to Protect our Women. Even tho she whipped his ass lol.. She shouldnt have to!! #SoulnotForsale #IworkForthePeople #Gangstabutwokeasfuck
