Don’t Be Alarmed: Here’s A VERY Rare Photo Of A Young Morgan Freeman  

We’ve heard the running joke all our lives: Morgan Freeman was born old! As funny as that it, there’s actually very little evidence to prove the contrary.

There’s a whole thread on the Internet dedicated to finding out whether the Oscar winner is actually an alien being living among us. Like seriously, when was he ever young.

Cyber Sai: “I just recently watched “Eyewitness” a Sigourney Weaver movie from 1981, she made it 2 years after Alien. Morgan Freeman had a role as a cop in the movie. In the movie he does have black hair, but he still looks old. And this movie is from f**ing 1981…over 30 years ago. Was Morgan Freeman ever young?”

Of course, the responses, like Morgan Freeman’s age, were out of this world.

Lockedout6: He’s not bounded by space and time. Right now, I’m reading every post as if Morgan Freeman himself was narrating it.

Penisochio: Huh, was God ever young. Good question.

YellowShampoo: he looks like a male version of the oracle. maybe he’s just a program in the matrix

But if you dig deep enough, there is an actual photo of a younger Morgan Freeman.

Not like teenager young, but not as old as we’ve seen him in our lifetime.

Someone on Twitter dug even deeper and found the UNBELIEVABLE photo of Mr. Freeman as a child! Wow. We’ve officially seen it all.

kiyonnathewriter Posted June 1, 2019

