A stunning revelation from Ellen DeGeneres.

During an appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 61-year-old talk show host opened up about being a sexual assault survivor.

She said her stepfather waited until her mother, Betty DeGeneres was out of town to touch her inappropriately, saying he needed to feel her breasts because he’d found a lump in her mother’s breasts and needed to check hers.

This occurred when the Emmy award winner was around 15 to 16 years old. DeGeneres said she’s still angry with herself for not standing up to who she said was a “very bad man.”

She’s telling her story now because it bothers her when women come forward about their sexual assault experiences and are shamed or blamed. She hopes opening up publicly will encourage other women to do the same.

“We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no … That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

You can catch Ellen DeGeneres episode in full when season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, becomes available for streaming on Netflix May 31st.

Source: VIBE

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather was originally published on 92q.com

