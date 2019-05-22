The Toronto Raptors Gave Drake A Jacket Worth $769K

Yes you read that correctly. Canada’s premier and only NBA organization hooked Drizzy up in a major way.

As reported by High Snobiety Drake received a one of one custom Toronto Raptors / OVO jacket valued over $769,000. The outside shell is resembles a sports jacket but the inside lining reveals a “City Edition” Raptors jersey. This uber pricey piece comes with an exorbitantly high price tag for a reason. For starters the fabric is sourced from a French mill with pieces used dating all the way back to 1927. Additionally the Raptors basketball and OVO owl logos are detailed in lab-grown, carbon-neutral diamonds.

You don’t worry ‘bout fittin’ in when you custom made. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/KtxU4Uwmka — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 22, 2019

The gesture is a nod to the ever popular “Drake Curse” which was ongoing part of the team’s current playoff run. If you let history tell it anytime Drizzy wore jersey the respective quad would end up losing. So much so the “In My Feelings” rapper wore the logos of four different cities during the weekend of NFL divisional championship games.

Drake has become self-aware. pic.twitter.com/7CczPiebUp — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) January 20, 2019

You can see more of the jacket below.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Posted May 22, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: