UPDATE 5/22/19 at 2:11 p.m. est: Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kevin Jr. was arrested for assault. TMZ reports: “Sources with knowledge of the argument say Kevin Sr. has urged his son for a long time to carve his own path to success. We’re told things bubbled over Tuesday night when the conversation continued, and Sr. told Jr. he needed to work hard on his own and without Wendy’s handouts.”

—

The drama continues in the Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter split. This time the mayhem includes their son, Kevin Jr.

According to TMZ police were called after Kevin Jr. and his father got into an altercation early Wednesday morning.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The confrontation occurred in the parking lot of a store near their New Jersey home. Sources revealed to TMZ that the 18-year-old was spending time with his father when an argument over Kevin Sr.’s demand for spousal support escalated during a trip to a nearby store.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

Allegedly Kevin Sr. claimed that Wendy was trying to turn Kevin Jr. against him. Onlookers told TMZ that the altercation became physical when Kevin Sr. put his son in a headlock.

The incident is still under investigation. See the full story at TMZ.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Did Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband, Kevin Hunter, Get Into A Fight With Their Son? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Related