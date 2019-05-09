Kevin Hunter Wants Wendy Williams To Foot Divorce Bill

The marriage between Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter has no hopes for repair as both parties agreed to end the union but not without some legal wrangling. Hunter is requesting that Williams pay his legal fees in the divorce case.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kevin Hunter responded to Wendy’s divorce petition, agreeing their marriage is over and there are no hopes of reconciliation.

He is asking the judge to order the “Wendy Williams Show” host to pay his legal bills in the case, saying he needs her to fund his battle against her in court. Kevin is also asking for a split of their personal assets they acquired during the marriage.

Hunter also wants Wendy to pay him child support and alimony. Kevin is asking for Wendy to have to pay for Kevin Jr.’s college.

The pair were married for 21 years and have one son, Kevin Jr., together.

