Morehouse 2019 grads not only got their diplomas but they got the best graduation gift ever when commencement speaker Robert F. Smith shocked them by promising to pay off their student loans. TMZ learned that the 396 graduates will also be receiving custom pair of cufflinks from Jadelle Beverly Hills.

“Between doubt and your destiny is action. Between our community and the American Dream is your leadership.”#MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/G6RzMj3BEM — Robert F. Smith (@RFS_Vista) May 19, 2019

The celebrity gossip site initially reported that Smith’s wife Hope Dworaczyk Smith was contacted by Jadelle to help design the cufflinks that would reportedly include gold, silver, diamonds, the school name and, the Smith’s family name. TMZ updated the story stating the Smith’s will not be involved in making the cufflinks, Jadelle will be footing the reported $250K bill, and they only contacted Hope to request a family logo.

Per TMZ:

The jewelers at Jadelle are producing the cufflinks for Morehouse’s class of 2019 on their own, and the Smiths will not be involved.

We’re told Hope was contacted, but only to request a family logo Jadelle wanted to include in the design.

The Morehouse Students can expect their cufflinks to arrive sometime in August. Jadelle Beverly Hills is a favorite jeweler for big names such as Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, and Sofia Richie.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Blessing On Blessings: Morehouse 2019 Graduating Class Receiving Custom Cufflinks was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: