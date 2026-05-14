10 Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Served In The Military

1. Morgan Freeman Long before becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable voices, Morgan Freeman served in the United States Air Force. He enlisted after high school and worked as an Automatic Tracking Radar Repairman. Freeman originally dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot before eventually pursuing acting.

2. Montel Williams Before becoming a successful talk show host, Montel Williams served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He spent over 20 years in the military and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

3. Ice-T The legendary rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” actor served in the United States Army after high school. Ice-T spent several years stationed in Hawaii before launching his music career. Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Shaggy Before dominating reggae charts with hits like “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy served in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed during Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War.

5. Sinbad Comedian and actor Sinbad once served in the U.S. Air Force. Although he later turned to comedy, he often joked about his military experience during stand-up routines.

6. Nate Dogg The late West Coast legend served in the United States Marine Corps for several years before becoming one of hip-hop’s most iconic voices.

7. Jimi Hendrix Rock legend Jimi Hendrix served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. While in service, he began sharpening his guitar skills and even formed a band with fellow soldiers.

8. Terry Crews While Terry Crews is best known for football and acting, he also briefly served in the Army Reserve after college while pursuing opportunities beyond sports.

9. James Earl Jones The legendary actor behind the voice of Darth Vader served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era and eventually reached the rank of First Lieutenant.

10. MC Hammer Before the fame, dance moves, and parachute pants, MC Hammer served in the United States Navy for three years as a Petty Officer.