Two months after their engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly married.

According to PEOPLE, the two tied the knot in New York on Thursday.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source tells PEOPLE.

Bieber and Baldwin were even seen walking into the marriage licensing bureau at the courthouse in New York on Thursday, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

Both Bieber and Baldwin have yet to confirm that they are married.

The young couple got engaged back in July in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, with family and close friends surrounding them.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

