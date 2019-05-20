Students Under Investigation For Allegedly Putting Semen and Urine In Teacher’s Food

This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time! Several middle school students from Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio are under investigation after allegedly putting urine and semen in teachers food.
Last Thursday, students allegedly put the bodily fluids in crepes that were being served to teachers. The sheriff’s office was notified of the issue after a video was allegedly turned into Olentangy School administrators that showed the incident happening. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation that could lead to felony assault charges.
