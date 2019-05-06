Police Are Looking For R. Kelly’s VHS Collection Of Him Engaging With Underage Girls

Via Madamenoire:

In Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, many of the women interviewed confirmed that he has an extensive VHS collection of him engaging in sexual acts with underage girls. Now, the authorities are looking for those tapes to continue to build cases against Kelly. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois are interviewing people close to the Grammy-award winning singer in hopes of finding these tapes, TMZ reports.

After being hit with child pornography charges in 2008 for one of the VHS tapes that surfaced, it was rumored that there were more but they were never discovered.

Besides the 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse charges against him, he is being investigated in Illinois for sex trafficking, tax evasion and obstruction of justice. The obstruction of justice accusations stem from suspicions that parties close to him pressured and paid off witnesses to keep them from testifying or cooperating with police. Kelly has two other criminal investigations going on in New York and Atlanta. There’s also his back child support that he was arrested for in March.

After the Lifetime series, Kelly’s world began to fall apart as more and more charges began to be thrown at him related to him engaging with teenage girls for the last 20 years. Attorney Michael Avenatti submitted a 45-minute video of Kelly with an underage girl back in February. It was later reported that he was being investigated by the FBI for allegedly having teenage girls travel from different states with the intent of sexually assaulting them.

Chicago police also informed Detroit police of allegations that he sexually abused a girl there in 2001 when she was 13. This led to Lifetime responding with the follow-up, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, which aired May 4th and hosted by Soledad O’Brien.

