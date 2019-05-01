RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3!

Woah baby! Eva Marcille is preparing to be a mom of three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE that she is 17 weeks pregnant with her third child and second with hubby Michael Sterling.

Marcille, 34, shared the news along with some super cute maternity photos, showing her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly (complete with a drawn-on face) “sips” from its own straw.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille tells PEOPLE of her little one on the way. Baby No. 3 will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae, 5, from a previous relationship.

“Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all,” she joked.

Eva Marcille and hubby Michael Sterling are expecting their second child together! Congrats! 👶🏽👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/688YbIKjig — GROW/N (@growngrl) May 1, 2019

Congratulations to Eva and Michael!

