R. Kelly Performed For Less Than 30 Seconds Last Night

R. Kelly has fallen on hard times and is trying to book performances so he can stay afloat and pay his outstanding child support balance of about $160,000. Last night (Apr. 6), the Chicago singer performed at a Springfield, IL club and fans left the venue more than disappointed.

Fans paid $100 to gain entry into the Dirty South Lounge but the price was lowered to $50 when Kelly arrived around 1:30 a.m. Billboard reports that when the Pied Piper got the mic to perform, he only sang for 28 seconds and that was it. He then spent 35 minutes talking and taking pictures with fans. Only 100 people showed up to the venue, which holds 450 people maximum.

Kelly went on his Instagram earlier that day and asked the media to “take it easy” on him as he was trying to make money to escape his financial woes.

Kelly’s legacy has become tarnished since Lifetime’s airing of the docu-series Surviving R. Kelly where not only people who have worked closely with Kelly came forward and confirmed the reports of him engaging in sexual relationships with underage girls but some of his former victims and family of his current victims also appeared. Last month, he did an explosive interview with CBS’ Gayle King where he adamantly denied the allegations against him.

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

