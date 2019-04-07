Well, it’s no longer a rumor anymore.
ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG, the Netflix documentary around Beyonce‘s epic 2018 Coachella performance is coming to Netflix on April 17. The performance led to the creation of the Homecoming Scholarships, which awarded scholarships to students attending various HBCU’s across the country.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
As previously reported, ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG will feature behind the scenes and never before seen footage surrounding Beyonce’s black and epic as hell show last year in Indio, California.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
How did fans react? Well, it’s the BeyHive so what did you expect?
You might as well block off April 17 on your calendar and tell your boss that there’s going to be a few hours you’re unable to do a little work. It’s Beyonce. It’s a self-care day for everybody.
SEE ALSO: Beyonce Partnering with Adidas for Ivy Park Relaunch
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Nipsey Hussle Shot To Death At Age 33
- Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards
- Singer Tweet Speaks Out About Why She Won’t Attend Church Anymore, Compares Her Struggle To Le’Andria Johnson’s [VIDEO]
Netflix Teases Beyoncé Coachella Documentary Release On Social Media [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com