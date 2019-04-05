Billionaire Breakups: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ Wife Reportedly Receiving $36 Billion In Divorce

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos announced the terms of their highly publicized divorce this week. Jeff will maintain 75% of Amazon’s stock along with voting control of MacKenzie’s shares. MacKenzie also relinquished to him all of her interests in The Washington Post and the Blue Origin aerospace company, according to CNBC.

She will still have a 4% stake in Amazon that, while doesn’t sound like much, is worth an estimated $35.6 billion. That makes MacKenzie the fourth richest woman in the world.

MacKenzie tweeted that she’s “looking forward to what comes next.”

In a separate statement, Jeff Bezos said he’s looking forward to co-parenting with his ex-wife. “I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents,” he said.

