AM Roundup: Tupac Estate Releases Statement on Nipsey Hussle, Kristaps Porzingis’ Accuser Requests Mediation, & More

The Tupac Estate Has Released a Statement on Nipsey Hussle.

As details continue to be revealed regarding the murder of Nipsey Hussle, friends, loved ones, and the internet alike continue to mourn his death. Some have compared the loss of Nipsey to that of Tupac Shakur, and on Tuesday, the Tupac Shakur estate paid homage to the fellow Cali native’s legacy via an Instagram post.

“We have lost a champion,” the post caption reads. “Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts—we will be weaker without him.”

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that 29-year-old Eric Holder was the man responsible for Nipsey’s death. As previously reported, police say he fled in a getaway vehicle after shooting Nipsey.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Accuser Has Reportedly Requested to ‘Mediate.’

It’s been eight months since Kristap Porzingis’ accuser stated the NBA star allegedly raped her inside of his apartment (and later sent him explicit photos of herself?). Now, ESPN reports that she contacted the legal department of the New York Knicks to “mediate in private” a $68,000 payment. ESPN says the details come from emails they obtained.

“According to the emails, the woman, who lived in the same apartment building as Porzingis, told the Knicks that she went to Porzingis’ apartment to get his autograph in the late-night hours after Porzingis suffered a serious knee injury at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 6, 2018,” ESPN reports. “After what the woman told the Knicks was an ‘extremely aggressive encounter,’ she said Porzingis agreed to co-sign a statement with her that promised his payment of $68,000.”

But Roland G. Riopelle, Porzingis’ attorney, told ESPN the document is “a forgery.”

NYPD is investigating Kristaps Porzingis for alleged rape hours after 2018 ACL tear, per @TinaMoorereport pic.twitter.com/59XgRFijmi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2019

Yale Professors Have Withdrawn Due to ‘Lack of Support’ of Its Ethnicity, Race and Migration Program.

There is no support for the 87 Ethnicity, Race and Migration majors at Yale, educators told WNPR—which is why over a dozen of them have withdrawn from the program.

“These are students who absolutely work their tails off,” Daniel Martinez Hosang told WNPR. “They’re exceptional, hard-working, imaginative students that Yale just typically hasn’t served.”

He added, “For them to come to the university to declare an interest in a field of study — and want that interest to be represented by faculty, by research possibilities, classes – and essentially being told you can’t, I think is a real injustice to them.”

More media coverage of Yale’s broken promises and neglect of ethnic studies, this time from @insidehighered. To the Yale administrators obsessed with our school’s image, know that a storm is brewing. You can no longer fail us in private. #YaleERM https://t.co/0Qqa8CLsH3 — Coalition for Ethnic Studies at Yale (@CESYale) April 1, 2019

AM Roundup: Tupac Estate Releases Statement on Nipsey Hussle, Kristaps Porzingis’ Accuser Requests Mediation, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

