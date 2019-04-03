Travis Scott & Cardi B To Headline 2019 Made In America Festival

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline Jay-Z’s 2019 Made in America Festival during Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. The festival is in its eighth year and features several stages for musical acts across hip-hop, R&B, rock and pop genres.

This year’s festival will also feature Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Kaytranada, Tierra Whack, Freed Gibs, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Travis Scott is coming off a year in which he had the single biggest song of 2018 with Sicko Mode featuring Drake. Cardi B had an equally impressive year, winning a Grammy for Rap Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy.”

Juice WRLD’s “Death Race for Love” has gotten a lot of love early in 2019 while Blueface’s “Thotiana” has been one of the most viral songs in recent memory.

For those looking to attend this year’s festival, tickets go on sale on Friday, but American Express Card members and TIDAL members can access presale tickets from now through Thursday.

At the event, TIDAL members will have access to member benefits like fast-track entrance, lounge access and meet-and-greets.

A part of the proceeds for this year’s festival will go toward Reform Alliance, an initiative started by Jay-Z and Meek Mill that is working to reduce the number of people whose lives are unjustly controlled by the criminal justice system.

The Made In America Festival began in 2012, and had two years where the festival was held in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The inaugural festival was put together as a way to merge music and culture. It grossed $5 million and saw more than 80,000 people attend. One of the festival’s biggest moments was when Pearl Jam performed with Jay-Z in that first year. Along with Hov, acts like Beyonce, Drake, J-Cole and Kayne West have headlined the music festival.

Phillip Barnett

