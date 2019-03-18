Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak Black For Sexually Harassing Young M.A

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kodak Black is bringing all the heat to himself following his creepy courting of Young M.A.

While Kodak is confessing his lust towards the New York rapper in songs and a recent video, many people are calling sexual harassment against him, especially for a guy who already has sexual abuse accusations aimed at him.

The whole Kodak Black-Young M.A talk started in February when Black commented under a picture of M.A and Nicki Minaj saying, “Both Of Y’all a Get It.”

Black then kept pushing his sentiments in his music. On his latest single “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” he raps, “I go Young M.A on these dumb b*****s/Like a dyke man, you ni**as can’t f**k with me.,” and then follows with “I’m f**kin’ Young M.A, long as she got a c**chie.”

In another part of the song, he also raps, “I swapped out the spice for the bud/F**kin’ on a dyke, I’m in love. I’m f**kin’ on a dyke, she the one.”

Black’s fans hyped up his vomit-inducing “bars” even more by spamming M.A with talk about the song. M.A clearly had enough of the harassment when she went on Instagram Live on Sunday to talk about how annoying Black’s followers have become.

“And y’all keep talking about this Kodak situation. Y’all n****s is weird, bro,” M.A said. “And it be n****s on that sh*t. What’s wrong with y’all? Is y’all n****s alright? Come on, bro. Like obviously the n***a’s weird…”

M.A went on to say that she and Kodak had a show in the same city, and she’ll talk to him in person if she gets the chance.

In another Instagram Live video, M.A, who is openly gay, clarified that a lot of her frustrations were aimed at Kodak’s followers:

“They always take sh*t out of proportion. They always try to take sh*t and make it something that it ain’t,” M.A explained. “In the live video… I’m literally talking about the people in the comments… and I’m like ‘Why y’all still on that? Get off that situation. Y’all d*ckeating.’ I know I’m a female stupid… but at the end of the day, that’s not my preference… that’s why I said y’all weird.”

M.A’s comments unfortunately didn’t stop Black from hurling more inappropriate comments about the situation in an Instagram Live video of his own.

“I do more good than I do bad and more people love me than hate me,” Kodak said before slipping in another comment about Young M.A. “I’m talking ’bout, how you a girl but don’t want your p***y penetrated?”

Twitter gladly explained to Kodak how having a vagina doesn’t necessarily get you excited about the peen.

Folks especially laid out how they wouldn’t let Kodak anywhere near their privates when he’s already awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Kodak Black has rape allegations against him and really just said “how you a girl but don’t want yo pussy penetrated” on IG Live with his whole chest. That nigga guilty, your honor. — GIRLS OUT NOW! (@yungbabytate) March 18, 2019

Hit the next pages to find out how more people are calling out the Florida spitter for his lewd, sexually disturbing talk.

it’s very very very very strange that kodak black, a man facing a r*pe charge, is harassing young ma for sex and the internet finds it funny. this place just gets weirder. — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) March 18, 2019

If a gay man was harassing Kodak the same way he’s sexually harassing Young MA, an openly gay woman, we wouldn’t hear the last of it from straight men. — CAM (@sleazyfairytale) March 18, 2019

Young MA is a lesbian. Plain and simple. What Kodak Black is doing is harassment. The responses are interesting because it shows how little many of you respect women who identify as Lesbian or women full stop for that matter. — Richie Brave 🧼 (@RichieBrave) March 18, 2019

Young MA is being sexually harassed pic.twitter.com/5m6oZDb08Y — The Hood Buddha 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@MsProper) March 18, 2019

the shit happening to young MA right now is harassment dawg. niggas are completely disgusting bruh. disgusting. — aK-47 (@_kayswole) March 18, 2019

Or…hear me out..Young MA doesn't like Kodak because he is predatory and is harassing her despite being told that she is not interested. He has fetishized the Masculinity of Young MA and refuses to stop making passes at her. That's why she doesn't like Kodak… https://t.co/Czsi80aDRL — King Vick's Honor✊🏾🖤 (@melaninelevatin) March 18, 2019

Dumbest shit about this Kodak and Young MA thing is y’all niggas laughing at it because she’s a woman. Y’all don’t like when gay men sexualize you though 🙄 — buttahmami.🇬🇩🇨🇺 (@igobygabby) March 18, 2019

I need all the gay guys to shoot Shots at all the straight men this whole week. In honor of the harassment Young MA is recieiving. And when they say “I’m not gay bro” just respond “well you gotta bootyhole don’t you”

– management — Toni Tomboy Romiti (@toniromiti) March 18, 2019

Kodak Black, a known rapist, sexually harrassing Young MA, a Black queer woman, reminds us of the following: *Black women are still disposable. *Black LGBTQ remain under attack. *Hip Hop remains sexist and homophobic. *People are still buying/supporting known sexual abusers. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 18, 2019

Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak Black For Sexually Harassing Young M.A was originally published on globalgrind.com

