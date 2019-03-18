Sam Smith Reveals He Had Liposuction As A Child

via Bossip.com:

Sam Smith just revealed some intimate details about childhood that definitely are going to shock a lot of people. According to the singer, he got liposuction to help with body-image issues when he was only 12-years-old.

“I had liposuction, I was 12 years old,” Smith said in an interview with Jameela Jamil on Friday’s episode of her Instagram series I Weigh Interviews. “At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

The “Stay With Me” singer revealed that he has been self-conscious for as long as he can remember, and used to get bullied because he “had breasts.” While he attributes his struggle with body image today as “the basis of all my sadness,” Sam decided to speak out about his insecurities because he hasn’t “really found many men talking about this.”

“Especially no well-known men,” he said. “Even doing this chat feels kind of weird, because guys don’t speak about this that much on a big scale.” He continued, saying, “It’s the toxic masculinity conversation isn’t that, that’s weighing over all the guys all the time. It weighs over me. It doesn’t feel manly to talk about how I feel in my body every day but that’s what I’m trying to fight against.”

Following his public revelations, the 26-year-old said that the interview with Jamil completely changed his life. “Being able to talk so openly about my body issues and feeling so safe whilst doing it was truly liberating…It took a lot for me to do this and I was so nervous, so please be kind haha,” he wrote on his instagram post after the interview. “I really hope this can make someone else who feels like me, a little less lonely and a little less alien.”

Smith followed up his heartfelt post about the interview by posting a photo of himself in swim trunks proclaiming, “I’m not ashamed.”

