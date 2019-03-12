Dipset Seeds: Kimbella Shows A Clear Photo Of Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Kimbella is really carrying a baby! The Love And Hip Hop veteran Kimbella shocked fans yesterday when she revealed she was pregnant to millions on their reunion special.

Looks like Kimbella and Yandy's truce was short lived! #LHHNY the reunion part 1 airs TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/mg1qMxNeVy — VH1 (@VH1) March 11, 2019

Kimbella, 35, has chronicled the ups and downs of her relationship with rapper Juelz Santana for nearly a decade. Just this last year, Juelz was popped for carrying a concealed weapon and drugs into an NYC airport. The rapper followed up the setback with a proposal and a wedding. Unfortunately, Juelz is about to serve nearly 2.5 years in jail over his airport incident. But his wife is resilient. Kim looks happy to be holding it down and preggers while he’s away.

Here is the first photo of her baby bump.

#Kimbella shows off her baby bump for the first time after revealing on tonight’s #LAHH finale that she and #JuelzSantana are 6 months pregnant. https://t.co/RMD28Kb4ca pic.twitter.com/NqPE2YoCXM — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) March 12, 2019

Kimbella is about to pop pic.twitter.com/Z3wYcgfdzP — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 12, 2019

Congratulations to Kimbella and Juelz! Read more on their new addition at Bossip.com.

