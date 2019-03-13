Teairra Mari was ordered to pay 50 Cent $30,000 after she attempted to sue him for sharing explicit footage of her via Instagram. The judge dismissed Mari’s case and the singer was ordered to reimburse a portion of 50’s legal fees.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ever since, the rapper has been going the extra mile to embarrass Mari, publicly demanding that she pay him his $30K and most recently getting her served at an airport. He hit Instagram with footage of Teairra Mari hightailing it with her luggage as a process server tries to hand her legal documents. “You cannot run from the Law, you have been served,” 50 wrote. “ better give me my money B*tch.”

Watch the clip up top.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Photo: WENN

50 Cent Gets Teairra Mari Served At An Airport: “Better Give Me My Money B*tch” [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

King Sukii Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: