BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Returns To Television!

Sunday Best

Source: Courtesy Of BET

After a four-year hiatus, BET’s Sunday Best will be returning to to TV in Spring 2019.

The network announced the return of its hit talent search show with an audition link that can be found here. Kirk Franklin will return as the host and the judges have yet to be announced. 

Past Sunday Best winners include the following: 

Crystal Aikin (season 1)

Y’anna Crawley (season 2)

Le’Andria Johnson (season 3)

Amber Bullock (season 4)

Joshua Rogers (season 5)

Tasha Page-Lockhaer (season 6)

Geoffrey Golden (season 7)

Dathan Thigpen (season 8)

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Returns To Television! was originally published on getuperica.com

bet , Sunday Best

