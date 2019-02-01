BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ To Returns To Television!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After a four-year hiatus, BET’s Sunday Best will be returning to to TV in Spring 2019.

The network announced the return of its hit talent search show with an audition link that can be found here. Kirk Franklin will return as the host and the judges have yet to be announced.

Past Sunday Best winners include the following:

Crystal Aikin (season 1)

Y’anna Crawley (season 2)

Le’Andria Johnson (season 3)

Amber Bullock (season 4)

Joshua Rogers (season 5)

Tasha Page-Lockhaer (season 6)

Geoffrey Golden (season 7)

Dathan Thigpen (season 8)

