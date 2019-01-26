Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Trey Songz and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori have been spotted out together, on a few different occasions.

Recently, Trigga posted a picture of what we believe to be him chilling with Lori’s foot in his face! So yes, the suspicion has been there, but the below photo says it all. It looks like Trey and Lori Harvey are officially an item.

Apologies to the fellas and ladies who were hoping for a chance with either of them… But, you must admit – they make a good looking couple!

