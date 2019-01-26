CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

All Star Weekend Kick Off Hosted By Trey Songz + Fabolous + Yo Gotti

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trey Songz and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori have been spotted out together, on a few different occasions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Recently, Trigga posted a picture of what we believe to be him chilling with Lori’s foot in his face! So yes, the suspicion has been there, but the below photo says it all. It looks like Trey and Lori Harvey are officially an item.

Apologies to the fellas and ladies who were hoping for a chance with either of them… But, you must admit – they make a good looking couple!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS] was originally published on hot963.com

lori harvey , Trey Songz

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close