A Memphis family is demanding answers from local elementary school officials after teens abducted a 5-year-old girl from in front of the school.

WSB-TV reports, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

A video recorded by a witness shows one of the teens punching the 5-year-old in the face. Later, it escalated into a fight outside a High School football stadium.

The girl’s family wants to know how she was taken from right in front of the school by complete strangers.

According to police, a minor sent the video to the little girl’s sister on Facebook. In the message, she threatened to hurt the 5-year-old if the sister didn’t meet her for a fight outside the football stadium.

The little girl’s sister told police she went to the stadium to meet the suspects and the fight involved several teens and an adult.

In a video the victim was seen getting hit and kicked by several people, while her 5-year-old sister was crying on the side of the road.

The victim’s aunt, Shavita Payne, the station that when she arrived, she tried to get the suspects off her niece. But she was then attacked too.

Eventually Payne and her nieces were able to leave.

Payne said she thought everything was over. However, she said the girls came back and vandalized their home, breaking a few windows.

No arrests have been made yet.

5-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Assaulted Outside Elementary School To Lure Sister Into Fight was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

