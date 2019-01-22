Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chris Brown might be in some big trouble in Paris. According to reports, he and two other people are in police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint in Paris.

A 24-year-old woman claims Breezy raped her on the night of Jan. 15-16th after meeting at a nightclub in France. According to the complaint, Brown invited the woman to his hotel room at the Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. Things get a bit tricky and she says she ended up in another room alone with the singer where she was allegedly raped. She also claimed that Brown’s bodyguard abused her.

No official word from the camp of Chris Brown.

