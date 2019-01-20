Have A Window Seat: Erykah Badu Gets Booed After Going On & On About Her Love For R. Kelly During Chicago Show

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Erykah Badu is in hot water after a recent show in Chicago…

During her set on Saturday, the problematic fave went on a whole rant about her love for R. Kelly and even went as far as to defend his nasty pedo activities. Concertgoers quickly took to Twitter to expose Badu for supporting her fellow singer:

“what if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? we gonna crucify them too?” -erykah badu at her chicago concert — IG: @boydonavin (@boyDonavin) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu came to Chicago and told us all she finna love R Kelly anyway & we can keep our opinion to ourselves. Mad disrespectful to our city and a shitty use of her platform. Crusty ass bitch. — hot headed yam (@tomapapito) January 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time the singer got dragged for her victim-blaming ways. Remember she said that girls should lower their skirts so that grown men won’t be attracted to them?

Or that time she said she “saw good in Hitler”? Yes, that really happened.

Ok, So I’m seeing tweets about the Erykah Badu show and her comments about R.Kelly. I’m about to give my take of it and what happened….. — PaigeThePlug (@PaigeThePlug) January 20, 2019

She said that she is praying for him and hopes that he gets help. — PaigeThePlug (@PaigeThePlug) January 20, 2019

