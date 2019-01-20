CLOSE
Have A Window Seat: Erykah Badu Gets Booed After Going On & On About Her Love For R. Kelly During Chicago Show

2013 BET Experience - Centric Soul Stage: Erykah Badu

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Erykah Badu is in hot water after a recent show in Chicago…

During her set on Saturday, the problematic fave went on a whole rant about her love for R. Kelly and even went as far as to defend his nasty pedo activities. Concertgoers quickly took to Twitter to expose Badu for supporting her fellow singer:

This isn’t the first time the singer got dragged for her victim-blaming ways. Remember she said that girls should lower their skirts so that grown men won’t be attracted to them?

Or that time she said she “saw good in Hitler”? Yes, that really happened.

