B2K Reveals Tour Dates For The Millennium Tour

Be prepared to break out your jersey dresses, your Baby Phat jackets, Melissa’s and other early 2000s fashion because B2K has officially released dates for their Millennium Tour. Co-starring Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins & Chingy, the tour is set to kick off on March 8 in Pittsburgh, PA and wraps on April 28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

On the way, the tour will hit cities such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston and more! Tickets go on sale for the Pittsburgh, Fairfax, Raleigh, Memphis, Hampton, Greensboro, and New York shows on January 7, and tickets for the other cities go on sale January 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster but pre-sale tickets begin Friday, January 11! See the full list of dates below.

3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center3/9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden 3/14 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena 3/15 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena 3/16 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum 3/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex 3/22 – Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena 3/23 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium 3/24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum 3/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 3/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center 3/31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center 4/5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 4/6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center 4/7 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center 4/11 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena 4/12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena 4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Keisha Nicole Posted December 31, 2018

